Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,623 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $154.30. 911,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,149. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $153.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

