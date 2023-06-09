Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.55. The company had a trading volume of 171,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,764. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

