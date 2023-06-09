Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,042,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $144.93. 51,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,837. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

