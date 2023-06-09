Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

MetLife Trading Up 0.5 %

MetLife stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

