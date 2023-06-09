Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.5 %

AEP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.27. 907,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,465. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.