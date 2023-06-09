Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 295,891 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 295,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,331,955.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $48,090,000.00.
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
Shares of ACVA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.