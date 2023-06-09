Berenberg Bank Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 940

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 680 ($8.45) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $788.89.

ASOS Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. ASOS has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $17.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

