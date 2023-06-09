Berenberg Bank Raises Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 480

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 480 ($5.97) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 365 ($4.54).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 388.40 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 379.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 347.27. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,917.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($4.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,500.00%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.35), for a total transaction of £81,273.50 ($101,036.18). 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

