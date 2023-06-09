Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,159.37

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,159.37 ($26.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,360 ($29.34). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($28.84), with a volume of 340,821 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.29) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.99) to GBX 2,661 ($33.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.07) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.97) to GBX 2,330 ($28.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,656 ($33.02).
Bellway Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.04. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Further Reading
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.