Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,159.37

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,159.37 ($26.84) and traded as high as GBX 2,360 ($29.34). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,320 ($28.84), with a volume of 340,821 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.29) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,573 ($31.99) to GBX 2,661 ($33.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,660 ($33.07) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($27.97) to GBX 2,330 ($28.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.55) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,656 ($33.02).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,337.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.04. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Bellway Cuts Dividend

About Bellway

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 45 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,777.78%.

(Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.