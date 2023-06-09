Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $363,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

