AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.15) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($161.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.26) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.32 ($148.33).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £117.50 ($146.07) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £118.22 and its 200-day moving average price is £113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.84) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($154.05). The company has a market cap of £182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,795.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($145.46) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($290,924.91). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

