Barclays Increases AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.05.

AvidXchange Stock Up 1.1 %

AVDX opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,999,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

