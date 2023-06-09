Bank of America Cuts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $10.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGHT opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

