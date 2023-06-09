Bank of America Cuts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $10.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %
SGHT opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.22.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.