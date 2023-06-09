Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is Ariel Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 3.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Baidu worth $326,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,993,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $50,261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 5,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 402,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,191. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.29.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

