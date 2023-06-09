BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 934.80 ($11.62) and last traded at GBX 934.80 ($11.62). 3,906,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 942.40 ($11.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($14.25) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.68) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,019.33 ($12.67).

The company has a market capitalization of £28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 989.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 908.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.44), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($270,224.27). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

