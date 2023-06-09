Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 1,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 45,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of C$19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.08283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

