Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CDMO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,597,000 after buying an additional 141,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after purchasing an additional 275,783 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after purchasing an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

