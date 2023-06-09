Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 326,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 545,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTA shares. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94.

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.21). Avantax had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $177.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avantax, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

