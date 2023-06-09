Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.64. Approximately 326,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 545,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTA shares. TheStreet raised Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantax in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Avantax to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Avantax from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
