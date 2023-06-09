Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 1,137,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,013,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

