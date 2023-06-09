AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at HSBC

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HSBC from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.76.

Shares of T stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in AT&T by 12,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

