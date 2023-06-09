Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.95% of Atmos Energy worth $151,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ATO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.46. 188,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,369. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

