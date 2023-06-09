Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UPS. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

