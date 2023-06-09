Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of ATTO opened at $1.69 on Monday. Atento has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

