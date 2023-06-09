ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Shares Up 11.1%

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASUSTeK Computer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

