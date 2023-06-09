Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.58% of Assurant worth $38,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,315.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 509,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter worth $55,977,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.96. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $183.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

