ARMOR Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $384,091.45 and $54.18 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

