Ariel Investments LLC Sells 259,532 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,362,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,532 shares during the quarter. Kennametal makes up about 2.5% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kennametal worth $249,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,868,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 497,635 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 791,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 204,444 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Kennametal Price Performance

KMT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 479,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,004. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

