Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,173 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $137,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

RCL stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,120,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.78.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.57) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

