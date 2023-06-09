Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,108 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.97% of Snap-on worth $118,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.51. 73,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,245. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $270.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,268,047. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

