Ariel Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,447 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 1.9% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Boyd Gaming worth $188,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

BYD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 244,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,691. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

