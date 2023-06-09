Ariel Investments LLC Invests $22.03 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,803,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 1,608,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,620. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

