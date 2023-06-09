Ariel Investments LLC Grows Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $200,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,495,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 535,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,056. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

