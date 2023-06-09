Ariel Investments LLC Buys 6,036 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Middleby worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,327 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

MIDD stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.30. 111,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,278. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

