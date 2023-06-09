Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $40.00. Argan shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 48,759 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $523.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Argan during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Argan by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Argan by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

