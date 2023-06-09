Arbitrum Price Reaches $1.15 (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $144.52 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.13185542 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $150,510,691.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

