Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

APTO stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

