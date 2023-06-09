Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 2.6 %

APTO stock opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

