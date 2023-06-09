Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,743,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,947,608 shares.The stock last traded at $98.11 and had previously closed at $97.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.