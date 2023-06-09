Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.