Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Trading Up 0.3%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 2,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEMY. Morgan Stanley cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.77%.

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

