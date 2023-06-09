Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 132,957 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up approximately 4.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Antero Resources by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 69,783 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 67,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. 4,003,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

