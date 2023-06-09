ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $309.76 and last traded at $310.13. 264,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 480,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.00 and a 200 day moving average of $284.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

