Anglo American (LON:AAL) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,700 ($33.57) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,500 ($31.08).
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.27) to GBX 3,200 ($39.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.51) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,170 ($39.41).
Anglo American Price Performance
Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,459.50 ($30.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The company has a market capitalization of £32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 825.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,005 ($49.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,473.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,926.31.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
