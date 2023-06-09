Anglo American (LON:AAL) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,700 ($33.57) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,500 ($31.08).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($42.27) to GBX 3,200 ($39.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($40.40) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.51) to GBX 3,400 ($42.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,170 ($39.41).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,459.50 ($30.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.39. The company has a market capitalization of £32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 825.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.30. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,223.50 ($27.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,005 ($49.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,473.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,926.31.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,493 ($30.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,478.73 ($20,485.74). Insiders purchased 672 shares of company stock worth $1,675,781 over the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.