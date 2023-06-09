Analyzing Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) and Its Competitors

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) is one of 987 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Day One Biopharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Day One Biopharmaceuticals 1 1 6 0 2.63 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors 4611 15985 41969 758 2.61

Earnings and Valuation

Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 234.74%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 107.85%. Given Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Day One Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -$142.18 million -5.80 Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors $1.79 billion $228.38 million -4.28

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Day One Biopharmaceuticals. Day One Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Day One Biopharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Day One Biopharmaceuticals N/A -45.26% -43.01% Day One Biopharmaceuticals Competitors -3,995.17% -844.85% -36.90%

Volatility and Risk

Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.08, suggesting that its share price is 308% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Day One Biopharmaceuticals rivals beat Day One Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma. The company is also developing Pimasertib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.