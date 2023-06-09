Analysts Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target at $10.44

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WBX opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wallbox

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 253,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.