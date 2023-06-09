Analysts Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target at $10.44

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Wallbox Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WBX opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.