Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ALYA, AND, CJR.B, DNTCF, DNTL, ELD, FERG, FNV, GFL, IRON)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 9th:

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$3.85 to C$4.00.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$46.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,630 ($119.72) to £105.70 ($131.40).

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$223.00 to C$217.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $65.00.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $50.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.35 to C$5.85.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 218 ($2.71) to GBX 208 ($2.59).

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.65 to C$1.70.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$24.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$30.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$20.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 150 ($1.86). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$88.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $46.00 to $32.00.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.75 to C$11.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$3.50.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.76).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($30.46) to GBX 2,600 ($32.32).

