Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.67. 341,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,639. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

