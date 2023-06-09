American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $171.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.