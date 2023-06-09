American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.23.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

