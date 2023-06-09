American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of American Electric Power worth $263,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at American Electric Power
In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
American Electric Power Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Electric Power (AEP)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.