American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of American Electric Power worth $263,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

