AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

AMERCO Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

